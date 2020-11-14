Local author and mom, Megan Herr, joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to promote her new book "Lucas Takes his Food Allergies to Daycare".
Herr drew from experiences with her own son to bring awareness in understanding food allergies in younger children.
"You're kind of given a prescription and told to carry it with you all the time, everywhere you go, you can't leave the house without it," Herr says. "It's daunting for daycare staff as well because that's just an extra thing that they have to kind of watch, be cognitive of, and things like that."
For more information, visit Herr's blog.
The book is also available on Amazon and at Barnes and Nobles.