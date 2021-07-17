DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania author Chuck Wendig is celebrating the release of his latest book. The Book of Accidents will hit store shelves on Tuesday. 

The New York Times bestselling author spoke with the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday about The Book of Accidents. He says the book is about an Upper Bucks family and their move to a new home where odd things start to happen. 

Wendig says when writing the book he wanted to include the folklore and landmarks of Pennsylvania in the horror/ Sci-Fi story. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.