It's a reunion of college theatre major friends that has resulted in a new audiobook that a lot of people are talking about.

The book, by local author Kim Plyler, alleges abuse that took place during her time in the military, and she's teamed up with a fellow DeSales theatre alum to help her give the book new legs, in the audio form.

Kim and voice-over artist Bethanne Reid joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to tell us all about it.