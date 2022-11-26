ALLENTOWN, Pa. - You know our next guest as a bestselling author, TV star from shows like the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and a judge on RuPauls Drag race just to name a few.

He is also a Graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School in New Tripoli.

Carson Kressley joined WFMZ in the studio on Saturday to talk about the holidays and how to dress up a room.

"I always try to have every room in my house have one kind of conversation piece," said Carson.

He loves finding decorative treasures at the Slatington Marketplace.

"I could spend days in there," said Carson. "It's a great resource here in the Lehigh Valley."