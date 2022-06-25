Saucon Valley Country Club is no stranger to United States Golf Association events.

As the 2022 U.S. Senior Open enters its final days, longtime club member, competitive golfer and author, Robin McCool, was on 69 News at Sunrise with more on the history at the club.

His book, "Once Upon A September," chronicles the 1951 U.S. Amateur, the first USGA event held at Saucon Valley.

"The 1951 U.S. Amateur won by this kid, Billy Maxwell, what about this just captivated you? Why did you want to write about it?" asked 69 News anchor Bo Koltnow.

"I received a copy of some work from a golf author friend of mine out west, and he was interviewing some people for an article, and he interviewed Billy Maxwell," said McCool. "I thought to myself, and this goes back about eight years ago, I thought to myself, 'isn't that the guy that won the tournament in our club?' And I inquired, and sure enough, it was, and he was still around in his late 80s."

McCool decided to go interview him in Florida for a newsletter article, but said after more than two hours of talking, McCool realized there was more to the story than just a small article. 

He said he then went to the club archives to look at the list of contestants in the '51 championship, and he realized there were a lot of interesting characters involved, some not even in the world of golf.

That's what led him to writing the book.

Saucon Valley Country Club is hosting its third U.S. Senior Open, which is the most of any club. It's also the eighth USGA event.

Watch McCool's full interview in the video window above.

