If you happen to look at the sky this weekend, you may notice a tint of red.
A partial lunar eclipse will make the moon appear red for a short time on Sunday. The phenomenon happens when the sun's rays reach Earth.
Most of the blue and green light is scattered while the orange and red colors remain visible.
This is often referred to as a "blood moon."
Experts say that will happen just before 10:30 p.m., then, a total lunar eclipse will begin at 11:30.
Lunar eclipses usually occur a few times each year. The next one will be in November.