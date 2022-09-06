Whether you're packing lunch for you or your kids, it can feel daunting already. We've got some ideas for you.

69 News anchor Eve Russo chatted with Morgan Laugier-Neiser, a registered dietitian from ShopRite, to get some fun, out-of-the-box sandwich ideas and some healthy snack options to have on hand.

Take a look in the video above, and try the recipes below.

Banana Wrap

Ingredients:

•1 large whole grain wrap of choice

•1 Tbsp almond butter (or other nut or seed butter)

•1 ripe banana

•2 Tbsp granola of choice

•1/2 Tbsp honey

Instructions:

1.Assemble the wrap by placing a wrap on a large piece of aluminum foil and arranging the following toppings slightly below the center to make rolling easier: spread the nut butter and layer with a whole banana, granola, and honey.

2.To wrap: fold in both the left and right sides, carefully fold up the wrap starting at the side closest to you, continue to roll the wrap as tightly as possible squeezing the roll towards you as you go, place the wrap seam side down on the aluminum foil and wrap the foil around the wrap.

Caesar Pita

Serves 4

Ingredients:

•4 cups tightly packed torn romaine lettuce

•6 oz low-sodium turkey breast

•1 cup loosely packed & thinly sliced fresh bell pepper strips

•3 Tbs grated Cello Parmesan cheese

•1/4 cup Bolthouse Farms Caesar dressing (yogurt based)

•4 whole wheat pita breads, cut in half

Instructions:

1.Combine lettuce, parmesan, and dressing.

2.Spoon mixture into pita pocket, and layer with turkey breast and bell pepper.