Thanksgiving is only a few days away, but with COVID-19 cases surging many are wondering what to do.
Joining the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning was Dr. Brian Stello of the Lehigh Valley Health Network. Dr. Stello provided some guidance on how to have a safe 'COVID conscious' Thanksgiving.
"This is probably not the year to give grandma a great big hug," Dr. Stello says. "It's probably the year to either elbow bump her or blow her a virtual kiss from across the room."
With the CDC recommending to only celebrate with immediate family and discouraging large gathers and traveling, Dr. Stello provided the following safety measures:
- Limit the number of attendees.
- Be six feet apart at all times.
- Host outdoor rather than indoor gatherings.
- Limit people around areas where food is being prepared or handled.
- Wear a mask while preparing or serving food.
- Spread out while eating (Folding chairs, limit to every-other seat, etc.)
For more information on the CDC's recommendations for the holidays, visit cdc.gov.