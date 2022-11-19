NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now.

The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley.

Magician John Westford joined WFMZ via Zoom and Michelle Zenie, executive director of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, visited the studio to discuss upcoming the event.

"The Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley is committed to helping local families dealing with the pediatric cancer journey," said Zenie.

The foundation often has a lot of ideas for fundraisers and oftentimes friends to the community will contact them with event ideas. They were contacted by John Westford and friends to hold this special event.

You can get your tickets online at the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of Lehigh Valley.