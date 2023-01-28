Plan for success! Bucks County Community College now has a personal success coach.

It's part of the new scholarship for the Michael G. Fitzpatrick Scholars Scholarship. Students who are accepted into the program will get the help of a success coach.

Chris Seifer joined WFMZ for Self Help Saturday to explain how role as a professional leadership coach to students.

Applications for the program open February 1. Interested students can visit the website.

Scholarship recipients will be selected over the summer of 2023 for the 2023-24 academic year.