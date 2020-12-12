ShopRite's very own Morgan Laugier invited us back into her kitchen Saturday morning. Laugier shared a special 'healthier' dessert option for this holiday season.
See below for the full recipe!
Maple Roasted Pears with Toasted Almonds & Vanilla Yogurt Sauce
Servings: 4
Cook Time: 20m
Ingredients:
- · 2 Tbsp. maple syrup, divided
- · 2 Tbsp. natural 100% apple juice
- · 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- · 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- · 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped
- · 1/2 cup plain Greek Yogurt
- · 2 medium pears, halved lengthwise and cored
- · 1/4 cup sliced almonds
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Spray rimmed baking pan with cooking spray.
2. In large bowl, whisk 1½ tablespoons syrup, apple juice, butter and cinnamon; add pears and toss.
3. In large skillet, toast almonds over medium-high heat 4 minutes or until lightly browned and fragrant, stirring frequently; transfer to plate to cool.
4. In small bowl, whisk vanilla bean seeds, yogurt and remaining ½ tablespoon syrup. Serve pears topped with yogurt mixture sprinkled with almonds
Crumble Topping
Ingredients:
- · 1⁄3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- · 1½ tablespoons almond flour
- · 1½ tablespoons granulated sugar
- · 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
- · ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- · 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Instructions:
1. In medium bowl, stir oats, flour, sugar, butter, cinnamon and nutmeg; sprinkle over pears and bake according to pear recipe
