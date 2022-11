The Morgantown Pet Expo will return this weekend for the first time since the pandemic hit.

It's expected to draw thousands of visitors, with plenty of attractions for pet lovers.

There are competitions, shopping and adoptions.

69 News reporter Ali Reid was at Beyond Imagination alpaca farm in Union Township, Berks County with a preview.

The event will be held at the Morgantown Center at 6180 Morgantown Rd. in Caernarvon Township.