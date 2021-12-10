One of the lead actors in the new movie The Retailer was at one time a weekend anchor at 69 News.  Diane Bakos spoke with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba about her role as a psychiatrist in the movie that plays at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton Saturday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.