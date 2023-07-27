LV Music Industry Information Share

It's a first-of-its-kind event in our area, and it's bringing music industry experts and rising performers together right in our own backyard. 

The Lehigh Valley Music Industry Information Share is happening at the Ice House in Bethlehem on July 30th. 

WFMZ's Eve Russo sat down with Icehouse Punk & DIY Committee Members Ryan Susko, Leo Motolese and Mel Attieh to learn more about the event.

