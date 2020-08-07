Steroid use in bodybuilding is real.
A new documentary offers athletes another alternative.
WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with former American Gladiator Mike O'Hearn and pro bodybuilder Kai Greene about the film, "Generation Iron: Natty 4 Life."
Steroid use in bodybuilding is real.
A new documentary offers athletes another alternative.
WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with former American Gladiator Mike O'Hearn and pro bodybuilder Kai Greene about the film, "Generation Iron: Natty 4 Life."
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly cloudy and rather humid with showers and a t-storm; watch for flash flooding.
Mostly cloudy and sticky with a shower or t-storm in the area, mainly early.
Slight chance for a morning shower, then clouds breaking for some sun, becoming warmer.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.