Philadelphia native and world-class chef Nick Liberato from Netflix's "Restaurants on the Edge" joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning from his home in Bucks County with the perfect New Year's snack.
Nick shared his recipe for his famous potato latkes.
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs Idaho or Russet potatoes
- 1 Spanish onions
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup matzo meal
- salt/pepper to taste
- Oil, duck fat, bacon fat, or schmaltz to fry
1) Using a food processor with the shredding or julienne blade, shred peeled potatoes. Shred onions and mix together in large bowl.
2) Puree 1/3 of the mixture in food processor and add puree back to bowl with shredded potatoes and onion.
3) Add egg, matzo meal, and salt and pepper. Set in a colander over a large bowl and allow press to squeeze out some liquid.
4) Mix until fully mixed and incorporated.
5) Fry 4oz. round patties until golden brown and crisp in chicken fat and canola oil.
Follow Nick on Instagram at @chefnicky, or watch his show now on Netflix.