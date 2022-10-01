Remember the ice bucket challenge?

It went viral 8 years ago and helped raise awareness of ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Dunking people with ice may have seemed silly at the time, but it helped bring a new drug to market.

The drug is called Relyvrio, and it was approved by the FDA earlier this week.

It's been shown to slow the devastating paralysis caused by ALS.

A study showing the effectiveness of the medication was partially funded by money raised by the ice bucket challenge.

The drug should be available in the next 4 to 6 weeks.