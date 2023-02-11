ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dating expert and founder of the app "Vinylly" Rachel Van Nortwick joined WFMZ to talk about her dating app as well as 2023 dating trends.

The app is like taking the mixed tape into the 21st century and finding love through music compatibility.

"We know from science that music actually changes your brain chemistry," said Rachel, "and when you share this music with someone else, those positive reactions are heightened."

The app allows users to sync their Spotify playlists with the app to find potential matches with users that have similar lists. You can also create a list within the app to match up with others.

You can check out the app on Apple and Google Play.