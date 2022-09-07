A dozen people from Allentown will help tell a national story in a new film. The documentary premieres September 10 at the Civic Theatre of Allentown. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with the filmmaker about the project on 69 News at Sunrise.
New documentary film 'Broke(n)' features Allentown residents
Jaciel Córdoba
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Lehigh Valley News
- Family: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle was sub, teacher's assistant at Dieruff HS
- Lou Pektor's proposed industrial-use building in Palmer gets pushback from senior community residents
- Bethlehem Police Department to apply for almost $18K grant for upgrades
- Person dies after being hit by vehicle near Dieruff High School
- Behind the Ballot: Dr. Oz ads criticize opponent John Fetterman's stance on criminal reform
- Bethlehem native credits gym, circle of support after losing 175 pounds in just 1 year
- Sen. Pat Toomey endorses fellow Republican Dr. Oz in US Senate race
- Giant teams up with Allentown organizations to help ensure Lehigh Valley kids have enough food to eat
- How much has the recent rain impacted our region's dry conditions?
- Local health departments, pharmacies preparing to administer new COVID-19 booster shots
Berks Area News
- 'The goal is to give them a safe place': Kids, programs return to Olivet Boys & Girls Club after school
- Could striped parking spaces expand to all of Reading? Official says it would be effective but costly
- Alternate ending: Reading filmmaker to move planned studio
- Berks to benefit from $90M investment in recreation
- How much has the recent rain impacted our region's dry conditions?
- Pa. State Police warn residents of 'Loved One' scam
- R-Phils to begin season's final homestand Tuesday night
- Exeter nursing home workers continued strike on Labor Day
- 2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter
- Drawing from Haring’s childhood bedroom up for auction