ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Northampton Community College showed off its Culinary Arts Program and shared some great recipes on Sunrise Chef.

Culinary Instructor Tyler Baxter, Baking and Pastry Program Manager Katie Horan, Associate Professor Rebecca Heid, and Director Hospitality, Culinary Arts and Sport Management David Schweiger appeared on the set for Sunrise Chef Friday morning.

Each segment featured either a drink or delicious food to serve this Thanksgiving.

Here are their amazing recipes.

Whiskey Harvest Cocktail

Eight Oaks Rye Whiskey

Fresh Apple cider

Pear nectar

Splash of Ginger ale

Garnish with cinnamon sticks & dried apples slices

Method: Prepared as a punch for Thanksgiving gathering.

Cornbread

1 ½ c. Cornmeal

3c. AP Flour

2T Baking Powder

1c. White Sugar

1T Salt

2c. Creamed Corn

1c. Melted Butter

4 eggs (Beaten)

1 ½ c. Milk

Method:

1. Begin by combining all of the dry ingredients in one mixing bowl, and combine all of the wet ingredients in a separate mixing bowl.

2. Make sure to whisk each of these bowls separately to make sure everything is equally combined before mixing the wet and dry ingredients together.

3. Once the wet and dry ingredients are mixed and the batter is made, put 2 12” cast iron skillets on the stove to get them very hot.

4. When the cast iron pans are hot and ready, add in a small amount of butter into each to melt and equally distribute the batter amongst the 2.

5. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean.

6. After 20 minutes turn the cornbread out of the pans onto a sheet tray with a resting rack, and let cool completely before cutting into medium dice cubes to let air dry overnight before making the bread pudding the next day.

Cornbread Bread Pudding – BBQ Beef

Diced Stale Cornbread (6qts worth)

3 ea. White Onions (Small Diced)

4 ea. Garlic Cloves (Minced)

1/2 c. Honey

6 ea. Eggs (Beaten)

2 c. Milk

2 c. Heavy Cream

1T Salt

1/2 c. Chives (Sliced Thin)

Method:

1. Begin by adding all of your stale cornbread into a large mixing bowl.

2. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the honey, eggs, milk, heavy cream, salt, and chives, and mix well to combine.

3. Add all of your wet ingredients into the cornbread pieces and stir to combine, and let sit while you begin sautéing your onions and garlic in a small amount of vegetable oil until they are just translucent, about 5-7 minutes and then add into the mixing bowl of cornbread mixture.

4. Stir well to combine thoroughly and then transfer to 2-inch full hotel pans that have been sprayed with pan spray and bake at 300 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

5. Remove from oven and let cool for 20-25 minutes and then turn out onto a full sheet tray with a resting rack before cooling completely.

Thanksgiving Apple Crisp

You can prepare this dessert 1-2 days before Thanksgiving (or whenever you want to serve it!) and bake the day of for a delicious, easy dessert that your guests will love!

Apple Filling

6 Granny Smith Apples, peeled, pitted, and sliced

1 tsp lemon juice

1 stick (4oz) unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp allspice

¼ tsp ginger

1/8 tsp salt

3 tbsp cornstarch

¼ cup water

1 tsp vanilla extract

Streusel Topping

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tbsp packed brown sugar

4 tsp sugar

¼ tsp kosher salt

6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2” pieces

Apple Filling:

Toss the sliced apples in lemon juice and set aside.

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat, cook until the solids brown and start to smell nutty to develop flavor. Immediately add the apples to stop the browning process and prevent it from burning. Stir to combine with the butter.

Add the brown sugar, spices, and salt to the apples and stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally until the mixture comes to a boil.

In the meantime, whisk together cornstarch and water until completely combined.

While stirring the apple mixture, add the cornstarch slurry, keep stirring until it comes to a foil boil and has thickened.

Pour the mixture into a 13” x 9” baking pan. Set aside while you make your topping. If you are not baking it today, allow to cool to room temperature, then wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Topping:

Whisk together the flour, sugars, and salt in a large bowl.

Sprinkle in the butter cubes and toss to coat in the flour mixture. Incorporate the butter into the flour by rubbing it in between your fingers until the mix is chunky and starting to form crumbs.

Chill in the refrigerator until you are ready to bake the crisp. You must refrigerate for at least 15 minutes.

Apple Crisp:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Sprinkle the filling with an even layer of the topping.

Bake until the topping is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. If you are baking right away and the filling is still warm, it will take approximately 15-20 minutes. If you are starting with a cold filling, it will take approximately 25-35 minutes to heat through.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

To learn more about the Northampton Community College Culinary Programs, visit:

Culinary Arts Northampton.edu/culinary-arts.htm

Baking and Pastry Northampton.edu/Baking-and-pastry.htm

Hospitality Northampton.edu/hospitality.htm

Craft Distillery Northampton.edu/craft-distillery.htm

Sports Management Northampton.edu/sport-management.htm