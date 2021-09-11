When speaking to people visiting the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, we see them paying their respects to loved ones and honoring those who put everything on the line 20 years ago.
On this Saturday, it's about love and remembrance, while officials do their part to keep the city safe. They say people in the five boroughs could expect to see a greater police presence throughout the weekend.
In the morning security will become tighter as President Biden makes his way into town for a ceremony, which is restricted to family members of those who died.
Friday, of the thousands of people who visited the memorial, a few of them were from the Lehigh Valley.
"We remember those who perished and their families and friends who still shoulder that burden of that great loss," said Christine Leclair, Dir. of Veterans Affairs, Carbon County.
You get posed the question: where were you on this day 20 years ago?
69 News reporter Ali Reid was in kindergarten.
"I was 5 years old at the time, and many consider my generation to be the last group of people to really remember what happened that day," says Reid. "I've seen the impacts firsthand in my family and locally throughout our viewing area. And this day will never get easier to report on, or be a part of."