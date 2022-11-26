ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend.

Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees.

He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole place smell like fresh pine.

"That's the best part of a real tree. Your whole house smells like Christmas," said Beck.

One of the best selling trees are the small, painted trees. Never thinking the painted tree trend would take off, Beck says that a lot of families buy the painted small trees for the foyer or the children's bedroom.

There are a variety of colors to choose from, from white to blue and even purple!