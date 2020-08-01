Joining the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday was local entrepreneur Patty Gatter.

Patty promoted an upcoming course she is instructing, designed to teach women how to start a successful business of their own. 

"It's an interesting time in the world right now," says Gatter. "We I was looking at building my course, I was looking at how I did it. And I think you have to do a lot of internal research to find what you are good at and what you're looking for."

For more information about Patty's upcoming courses, visit pattygatter.com

