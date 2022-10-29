If you want to see a UFO, your chances are pretty good in Pennsylvania.

The travel experts at "Travel Lens" have determined the best states to visit for alien enthusiasts.

California, Florida, Washington, Texas, and New York topped the list for the most number of reported UFO sightings.

Pennsylvania ranked number six, with nearly 4,800 alleged UFO sightings over the last few decades.

Just this week alone, there have been reports of UFOs in several spots in our area, including Pottstown, Lansdale, Allentown, and Philadelphia.

A Travel Lens spokesperson says there have been almost 5,000 UFO reports worldwide this year.