The September Pets of the Month visited with the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday.
Kelly Moyer and Crystal Roman from Outcast Rescue are ready to find loving homes for both Benny and Sesame.
Sesame is an 8-year-old stray from Philadelphia. Sesame will need to be on special eye drops and would do best in a home where someone is home most of the time.
Benny was saved from being euthanized after being attacked from another dog. The 4-month old puppy is being treated for a leg injury. It's possible Benny will still lose the leg.
Learn more by visiting outcastrescue.com.