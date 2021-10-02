A special dog is looking for a special family.
Frisky is up for adoption Logan's Heroes.
Chris Baringer and Tara Doyle visited the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday with Frisky.
Frisky is a cavalier poodle mix that was given the rescue because he had an injury to his back legs. He was injured when he was about 8-9 weeks old.
Frisky didn't have function of his back legs.
Tara is one of the foster parents, and says she's been doing some extra care for frisky, including giving him treats.
Tara and Chris say frisky is going to need a special home with owners that are willing to put in the extra work and visits to the vet.
Frisky has movement back in one leg and is working to regain strength in the other with aqua therapy.
Frisky also needs to wear a diaper and needs changed multiple times a day.
Tara says Frisky loves to be the center of attention and does well with other dogs.
For more information visit Logan's Heroes.