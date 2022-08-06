Our Pet of the month is from the Lehigh County Humane Society. CEO Hal Warner and Lead Trainer Lucas Holland joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to introduce Frosty.
Warner and Holland say that Frost is a completely different dog from four months ago when they got her thanks to training.
They say Frost and her siblings had a pack mentality and had never been on a leash. Warner says Frost is obedient, quiet and friendly.
The duo says Frost is great with other dogs and is used during training sessions to help other animals.
The trainers says Frost is a Husky and loves to run. She will need a family that is present, loves the outdoors and wants to be active.
The adoption fee for Frost is also being waived. She one of two dogs from a pack of five that came from South Carolina still waiting to be adopted.
The Lehigh County Humane Society has free wellness exam rooms, a surgery center and more. They say the Society is here to provide the community with affordable care.