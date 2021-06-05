Two huskies are ready to find their forever home. Cheyenne and Lady are available for adoption through Harnessed to Hope.
The two husky dogs were featured on 69 Sunrise on Saturday when Bruce and Lindsay Fleishman spoke with the news team.
The two dogs will need to find a family that is ready for their high energy and grooming needs.
Cheyenne does have some mobility issues following ACL surgery.
If you are interested in adopting Cheyenne or Lady you will need to schedule a home inspection with Harnessed to Hope.