Lady has been with the Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue for about a month after a long and sometimes difficult journey.

At about seven years old, she likes to take walks and play with balls, and she can be vocal at times.

She's among the German Shepherds cared for at Char-Wills, a breed-specific rescue in New Ringgold, Schuylkill County.

Lady would be best as an only pet and likes attention.

The adoption fees at Char-Wills are as follows:

  • Dogs seven months and older: $300
  • Puppies less than 6 months old: $500
  • Senior dogs (8+): $150

In addition to adopting and fostering, there are other ways to support the nonprofit rescue. Char-Wills will be holding a basket raffle at the New Ringgold Fire Co. at 25 E. Railroad Ave. on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

Visit the Char-Wills website for more information.

