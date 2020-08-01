Liz Jones from PA Caring Hearts Rescue in the Lehigh Valley brought hairy friends, Molly and Sadie, to join Sara and Bo virtually Saturday morning.
Jones explained that Molly and Sadie's owner went into a nursing home and could not take them, so they came to the rescue.
The organization tried separating the pair, but according to Jones, "Molly's the boss and Sadie lacks someone to follow..."
They are now looking for a permanent foster home.
Both dogs are 14-years-old.
There is no adopting fee when seniors animals are adopted.
For more information or how to adopt, visit pacaringhearts.org.