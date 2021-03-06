Joining the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning for another edition of Pets of the Month were two furry friends from Outcast Rescue in Catasauqua. 

Freedom, a 1-2 year-old female Pit Bull Terrier mix, and Sandi, a 7-8 year-old female English Bulldog, were both highlighted from the rescue and are currently up for adoption. 

Outcast Rescue also showcased Raisin. Raisin is not available for adoption, but is paralyzed, which requires physical therapy. The organization is asking for donations to help with her medical bills. 

Visit the rescue's webpage, or cuddly.com, for more information on adoption or how to donate. 

