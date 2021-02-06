3 Husketeers Rescue in Emmaus joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning with four furry huskies that are currently up for adoption.

Thyra, Ragnar, Brida and Uhtred were rescued from a breeder that is going through some hard times down south. 

The rescue is expected to acquire twelve more puppies from the breeder in the near future. 

The adoption fee is $400, but comes with all initial vet bills covered. 

For more information, visit 3 Husketeers Rescue on Facebook and Instagram, or reach them by email at info@husky-rescue3.com or call 484-350-8656. 

