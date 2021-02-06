3 Husketeers Rescue in Emmaus joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning with four furry huskies that are currently up for adoption.
Thyra, Ragnar, Brida and Uhtred were rescued from a breeder that is going through some hard times down south.
The rescue is expected to acquire twelve more puppies from the breeder in the near future.
The adoption fee is $400, but comes with all initial vet bills covered.
For more information, visit 3 Husketeers Rescue on Facebook and Instagram, or reach them by email at info@husky-rescue3.com or call 484-350-8656.