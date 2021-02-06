The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV Sunday night.
Jeff Warren, of the Philadelphia Sports Table Podcast, spoke to Karin and Bo Saturday morning to talk about the event, his predictions, and the possible historic outcomes it could have.
"Regardless if you like Tom Brady or not, he could be the second quarterback in NFL history to win the Super Bowl on two different teams," Warren says. "It could be a very historic moment for he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
Warren also spoke about the Eagles offseason.
"All signs, at this point I think, point to the Eagles trading Carson Wentz," Warren says. "Which is something on our podcast show just a couple of weeks ago we were not sure was even in the realm of possibility."
Kickoff time for Super Bowl LV is 6:30 p.m.
The Philadelphia Sports Table Podcast is available on all podcast platforms.