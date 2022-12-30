BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Peep is preparing to drop in Bethlehem during a celebration to ring in the New Year. Peepsfest will take place from 3 – 6 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 30 and Sat., Dec. 31.

The outside event will include family-friendly activities and fireworks following the annual Peeps Chick Drop on both Friday and Saturday. The Just Born Quality Confection’s 100th anniversary celebration will also include a sneak peep of the new flavor offerings that are hitting store shelves for the 2023 Easter season.

The massive Peeps Chick, weighing in at 400 pounds and standing 4 feet and 9 inches tall, will descend for the countdown to the New Year at 5:35 p.m., on both Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, followed by a display of fireworks.

Tickets are required and are sold out. Tickets do include Just Born Quality Confections goodie bags for all kids under 12, one coupon to redeem a free s’mores kit for all kids under 12, live musical performances and entertainment, and PEEPS sampling stations.

The family-focused Peepsfest celebrating Just Born Quality Confection's 100th anniversary is a celebration the entire community can get behind.

“I think there is a lot of pride that you see Peeps in the store and all over and know that it is made right here in Bethlehem,” says Courtney Angle

Corporate Affairs Specialist, Just Born Quality Confections.

Attendees can also register for a skate session at The Ice Rink at SteelStacks presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital. For a $10 ticket up grade, families can book a skate session between 3 and 4:30 p.m. on both days.

For a $5.00 donation, attendees can purchase a glow stick and help support the United Way.

Dean Donaher, United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley says the United Way will be in attendance handing out coloring pages for the kids and support the community. “We are still in the grips of the pandemic, we have folks just trying to get back to the way it was prior to the pandemic, facing challenges economically, or emotionally,” he continued.

The Peep drop on Saturday will be live-streamed at 5:35 p.m. You can watch on the Just Born Quality Confections Facebook page or SteelStacks Facebook page.