People from all over the Lehigh Valley and beyond are coming together to honor our nation's heroes...and get a little exercise at the same time!

The Lehigh Valley 9/11 Heroes Run is happening Sunday, Sept. 25th at Parkland High School's Soccer Stadium.

Student Race Director Madi Seed and Katrina Sundstrom, from the Parkland CARES Food Pantry, joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to tell us more.