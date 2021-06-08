Princess Diana was known for connecting with people. And one of the people who helped take that connection to another level is speaking out. Stewart Pearce, her secret voice coach, spoke on 69 News at Sunrise about what he did to help Diana, and how you can learn from his expertise. .
Princess Diana's secret voice coach speaks on their partnership
- Jaciel Cordoba
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jaciel Cordoba
Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Trial set to start for man accused in girlfriend's 2018 killing
- Musikfest 2021 announces more musical lineups
- Mobile food market adds Wednesday stop in Bethlehem's South Side
- Allentown Rescue Mission helps support homeless fathers
- Souderton man charged with allegedly raping sleeping woman
- IronPigs announces partnership to highlight local food staples
- Allentown man charged after allegedly slashing woman with broken bottle
- 'Signing day' honors top 20 students from 2 BASD high schools
- Palmer supervisors meet in person, will move to new space this month
- Whitehall special care community hearing again postponed
Berks Area News
- Reading Royals partners with Met-Ed to support LGBT Center of Greater Reading
- Wilson parents say proposed equity policy promotes critical race theory in schools
- Governor Mifflin School Board hears branding, budget updates
- Theft of catalytic converters from cars on the rise
- Participants rally against converting Reading building into center for immigrant women
- Health care grants awarded to seven Berks Co. organizations
- Work begins to revamp Epler Schoolhouse in Bern Twp.
- Final days to donate to Berks Book Bonanza ahead of July sale
- Berks/Lehigh Co. Representative approves package of bills protecting older adults
- Surveillance footage shows school bus aide spraying children with cleaning solution, authorities say