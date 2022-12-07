...Patchy dense fog across eastern Pennsylvania, southwest New
Jersey, and the Delmarva this morning...
Areas of fog have formed this morning across portions of eastern
Pennsylvania, southwestern New Jersey, and the Delmarva, centered
around the I-95 urban corridor and points west. Some patches of
fog could be dense, with visibilities locally less than one-
quarter of a mile at times. Fog will gradually diminish throughout
the morning and is expected to mostly lift by the afternoon.
If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance between you and the vehicles ahead.