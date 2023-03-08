U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - It's one of the busiest months for prom dress shopping!

With prom just a couple of months away, many girls are searching for that perfect dress.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at Le Femme Boutique at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley with a look at some of the popular trends this year.

Jane Heimbecker, with the boutique, helped show off some of the store's dresses, including feathers, bling and ball gowns, as well as some simple and classy styles. The store also has a program where it will easily match your date's tux to your dress, and it tracks the dresses sold there so no one at your school buys the same dress.