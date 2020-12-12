Licensed Psychologist Dr. Amanda Sellers stopped by Saturday morning to talk about the mental toll new coronavirus restrictions and the holidays take on many people.
"When coronavirus first hit people were very nervous. Then when the summer came people could do more outside. They were less nervous, a little less depressed," Sellers says. "There was more activity, and now with this latest lockdown people are really hitting a wall. They are struggling."
Dr. Sellers listed some major stressors:
- Seasonal changes
- Holiday demands
- COVID fatigue
- Another lockdown
To combat these stressors, Dr. Sellers listed her 'stress busters":
- Take care of your basic needs
- Move your body
- Hunker down
- Stay connected
- Reach out to a professional
For more info, visit doctoramandasellers.com.