Pumpkin-spiced drinks and baked goods from Dunkin' are back and starting earlier than before.

Fans can already grab Dunkin's signature pumpkin spice latte, a nutty pumpkin coffee or another fall-themed item.

Later, in September, Goldfish and Dunkin will collaborate to offer pumpkin spice grahams.

It's no surprise Dunkin' and other companies are adding more pumpkin.

Nielsen says Americans spent more than $236 million on pumpkin-spiced foods and drinks in 2022.