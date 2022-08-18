Jazz Upstairs is back at Miller Symphony Hall. First up is Gene Perla Presents the Ryan Devlin Quartet. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with two group members on 69 News at Sunrise.
Scroll down for comments if available
Jazz Upstairs is back at Miller Symphony Hall. First up is Gene Perla Presents the Ryan Devlin Quartet. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with two group members on 69 News at Sunrise.
Scroll down for comments if available
Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.