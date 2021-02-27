Rare Disease Day is Sunday, Feb. 28, and will have over 100 different countries participating with more than a thousand events to shed light on rare diseases across the globe. 

Joining the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday was Dr. Alissa Romano, director of the ALS clinic at LVHN.

Dr. Romano spoke about ALS awareness and the ways the pandemic has overshadowed rare diseases. 

"In the U.S. rare disease is a disease that affects fewer than 200,000 people, that is what is considered 'rare', she says. "And so often, these people feel that they're the only ones out there."

For more information, visit rarediseaseday.org

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.