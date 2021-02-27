Rare Disease Day is Sunday, Feb. 28, and will have over 100 different countries participating with more than a thousand events to shed light on rare diseases across the globe.
Joining the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday was Dr. Alissa Romano, director of the ALS clinic at LVHN.
Dr. Romano spoke about ALS awareness and the ways the pandemic has overshadowed rare diseases.
"In the U.S. rare disease is a disease that affects fewer than 200,000 people, that is what is considered 'rare', she says. "And so often, these people feel that they're the only ones out there."
For more information, visit rarediseaseday.org.