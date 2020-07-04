Bob Lowe, owner of 830 AM WEEU, shared information on the upcoming 4th of July fireworks on display at Mount Penn Saturday night.
"I thought, 'what can we do to give some sense of normalcy?" says Lowe. "And that led into what's happening tonight on Mount Penn."
The fireworks event will be synchronized for listeners by tuning into 830 AM from the comforts of their own cars or personal radios.
A live broadcast from the Pagoda in Reading will start at 7:00 p.m.
The fireworks are set to start at 10:00 p.m. and will last approx. 15 minutes.
