READING, Pa. - Met-Ed helped city leaders plant more than two dozen trees at E.J. Dives playground on the city's south side.
The trees will span a handful of varieties, from Red Sunset Maples to Sycamores.
Met-Ed employee Raeann Ringler says helping spruce up the city one seed at a time is personal.
"I was born and raised in Reading, Pennsylvania. I graduated from Reading high 2017, she said, "it's a lot of pride, so it's fun to give back to the city that I feel like gave me a lot of my spunk."
Met-Ed says it's part of parent company FirstEnergy's goal to plant 20-thousand trees this year.