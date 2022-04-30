READING, Pa. -  Met-Ed helped city leaders plant more than two dozen trees at E.J. Dives playground on the city's south side.

The trees will span a handful of varieties, from Red Sunset Maples to Sycamores.

Met-Ed employee Raeann Ringler says helping spruce up the city one seed at a time is personal.

 "I was born and raised in Reading, Pennsylvania. I graduated from Reading high 2017, she said, "it's a lot of pride, so it's fun to give back to the city that I feel like gave me a lot of my spunk."

Met-Ed says it's part of parent company FirstEnergy's goal to plant 20-thousand trees this year.

