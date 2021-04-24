READING, Pa. - Police in Reading teamed up with two churches to hold a gun buyback event on Saturday. 

People turned in firearms, no questions asked, in exchange for a gift card worth up to $200.00. Officials say they collected over 70 guns during the event. 

The guns needed to be unloaded, intact, and carried in a box or container before being turned in. 

This was the first gun buyback event held in Reading in 15 years and organizers say it was a huge success. 

Police say that gun violence is usually up during the warmed months and that is why they wanted to host the event and get ahead of protentional shootings. 

All of the guns collected will be returned to their rightful owners or destroyed. 

Reading Police say they hope to host more buyback events in the future. 

The locations that participated are:

St. John's Missionary, 436 South 7th Street, Reading

Segunda Iglesia Tesalonica, 547 Greenwich Street, Reading

