READING, Pa. - Fit4Mom Reading held its "Mega Mothers Day" event at the Community Evangelical Church in Sinking Springs Saturday morning with a free workout for moms and children, crafts and prizes. 

Fit4Mom will also be offering a week of free classes May 9-14 as part of its "Celebration of Moms." 

Trainer Kaitlin Day joined 69 News live in the studio to talk about how the classes allow mothers to get in a workout while still spending fun time with their kids. 

Visit Fit4Mom Reading's web site for schedules and more information. 

