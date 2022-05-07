READING, Pa. - Fit4Mom Reading held its "Mega Mothers Day" event at the Community Evangelical Church in Sinking Springs Saturday morning with a free workout for moms and children, crafts and prizes.
Fit4Mom will also be offering a week of free classes May 9-14 as part of its "Celebration of Moms."
Trainer Kaitlin Day joined 69 News live in the studio to talk about how the classes allow mothers to get in a workout while still spending fun time with their kids.
Visit Fit4Mom Reading's web site for schedules and more information.