A familiar face was the musical guest on 69 News on Saturday morning.

The 69 News team invited Tom Rader's band Handsome John Pruitt to perform on the Sunrise show.

Tom Rader, a native of Schuylkill County, is news reporter for 69 News covering Berks County.

Tom says he loves being a reporter for the Berks Edition but enjoys writing music, playing guitar, piano and writing screenplays during his free time.

Handsome John Pruitt describers their sound as being folk rock, alternative, alt-country. Handsome John Pruitt performs all original music.