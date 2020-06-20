Connor Moriarty, director and founder of Reset Outdoors in Bethlehem, talked with Karin and Bo virtually Saturday morning about the health benefits being outside has on our bodies - physically and mentally.
Moriarty says that mother nature is more vital than ever, due to the current COVID-19 crisis.
"What we're trying to do is show organizations what an incredible resource providing time for your employees to get outside and enjoying nature can have," says Moriarty. "Not only on the ability to do their jobs effectively and stay productive, but to manage their mental health and physical health issues and stay connected as a community and as a team".
For more information on services Reset Outdoors provides, please visit their website at resetoutdoors.com.