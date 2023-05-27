The U.S. Surgeon General says loneliness is a health epidemic exacerbated by the pandemic. It stems from a loss of physical connections.

A panel of mental health experts visited WFMZ to explore the issue further and to tell you how you can get help.

Lehigh Valley social worker with Promise Neighborhoods Joanna Richardson, Director of Community Action Development Bethlehem Anna Smith, and Founder of Reset Outdoors Connor Moriarity were on set to discuss loneliness.

"When we think about loneliness, particularly on a community level, it's folks who might live in a neighborhood for a year and not even know who is living next door to them. And when that happens, you aren't connected to resources in the community that might be able to help you," said Richardson.

