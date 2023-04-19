A new film is debuting this weekend, and some of the scenes were shot in the Lehigh Valley.

"Lucky Louie" was written, directed and produced by Bethlehem native Daniel Roebuck and his daughter, Grace Roebuck.

Some of the scenes were shot at the Historic Hotel Bethlehem, which is hosting a special behind-the-scenes debut package.

"Dine with the Directors" is set for April 29, and includes an overnight stay for two, dinner in 1741 on the Terrace with the father-daughter team, and transportation and tickets to the film premiere at the SteelStacks. It's $499 per couple, and tickets can be purchased by calling 844-801-6290.

The film premieres back-to-back weekends in the Lehigh Valley. The first showing is at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton County on Saturday, April 22. The second is at the Banko Alehouse at SteelStacks on April 29.

"Lucky Louie" features a retired cop who teams up with four ex-convicts and a behavioral science student to solve a 50-year-old bank robbery. The faith-based mystery takes viewers on a wild ride as the group works to solve the crime of the century.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was at the Historic Hotel Bethlehem for 69 News at Sunrise on Wednesday, with a behind-the-scenes look and more details on the film's debut.